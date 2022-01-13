MONROE, Ga. — Snow and freezing rain are possible Sunday in Walton County as a quick-moving winter storm makes its way through north Georgia.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Athens area including Walton County shows a 90% chance of rain showers, snow or freezing rain early Sunday, when temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees.
Freezing rain, rain showers and snow showers will continue into Sunday morning with highs Sunday only reaching the mid-30s. The chance of precipitation will be 80%.
The forecast Sunday night calls for a 20% chance of snow with lows in the upper 20s.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said Thursday its crews had begun to prepare for the chance of winter weather across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
GDOT was coordinating brine operations, activating equipment and getting materials ready.
“We are monitoring the storm closely and adjusting response plans as needed,” GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said.
“As the forecast has evolved, it has become more likely that a significant area of Georgia will experience icy conditions as part of the incoming storm system. Ice adds a level of complexity, as well as increased danger, for our crews and motorists.”
McMurry said GDOT is anticipating downed trees, limbs and power lines.
“It is critical that motorists take this storm system very seriously and stay off the roads through the end of the event to give our crews the space needed to work,” he said.
Brine treatments were expected to begin in the affected areas Friday morning and continue into Sunday in preparation for possible freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow.
GDOT warned motorists that its brine trucks must travel 40 mph to apply the treatment properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.