SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A Covington man had to be removed from his car, then flown from the scene after a crash Friday afternoon on the Social Circle Parkway.
Jason Hand, 33, was driving south on the parkway (state Route 11) when his 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe drifted into the northbound lane, striking a 2017 Ford F-350 in a head-on collision.
Hand was flown from the scene to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with serious injuries, Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Cal Barton said.
The driver of the Ford, 62-year-old Joel Gibson of Hoschton, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Barton said both drivers were restrained. He said charges are pending against Hand, but noted no drug or alcohol use was suspected for either driver.
GSP, the Social Circle Fire Department, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton EMS and Walton County Fire Rescue responded.
