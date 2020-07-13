MONROE, Ga. — Several Walton County government offices closed Monday afternoon due to the spread of COVID-19.
It was the second time in less than two weeks for county offices to close because of the illness.
The offices will be cleaned and decontaminated before reopening Wednesday, Chairman Kevin Little said in a statement.
The animal control, clerk of Superior Court, district attorney, facilities maintenance, human resources, finance and tax assessor offices will be closed. A private company will clean those offices Tuesday.
Chief Judge John M. Ott also will be extending by a week the local judicial emergency he issued July 1 after an outbreak of COVID-19 in both Newton and Walton County courthouses and the death of Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. that morning.
The county said the Georgia Department of Public Health would conduct “contact tracing” and notify any individuals who had conducted business at those offices of possible exposure.
As of 2:50 p.m. Monday, there were a cumulative of 120,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia with 3,026 deaths.
Walton County had 569 confirmed cases with 29 deaths. There had been 70 people hospitalized.
