MACON, Ga. — Law enforcement is asking for help to find a missing 2-year-old allegedly taken by his father.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. hurt the mother of his son and shot her mother and stepfather and sister.
Crockett allegedly fled the scene with King Cane Crockett in a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a drive-out tag. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME (682-7463).
Deputies arrived at a house on Moreland Avenue in Macon on Tuesday night to find three people shot and one female who was hurt. Officials said there was an altercation between Crockett and King’s mother, Jamila Augustine French.
During the altercation, Crockett allegedly pulled a firearm and shot French’s mother, stepfather and sister, killing them.
Crockett then left with King.
Caesar Crockett is charged with three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.
Officials said he has family in Florida and California.
Caesar Crockett is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black shorts with red and white stripes on the side.
King Crockett was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and a black-and-white hoodie with a blue Superman logo on the front.