SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Schools in the Social Circle city district will be closed for up to two weeks beginning Monday due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Superintendent Robbie Hooker announced the decision Thursday night during a community meeting about the potential Zone 5 renewal.
In an update provided late Thursday by the school system, Hooker wrote that the district would not have extracurricular activities or other events during the closure.
Buses and school facilities will be cleaned, and Hooker asked parents to clean backpacks, coats, jackets and other items.
Gov. Brian Kemp earlier Thursday said he was giving school districts in the state the freedom to close beginning Friday for the next two weeks.
"We believe in local control for all systems when it comes to making the best decisions for their communities," Kemp said. "They have flexibility, and regardless of whether they stay open or decide to close, we will support their decision."
The Walton County School District later said it too will close for up to two weeks starting Monday.