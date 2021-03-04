GOOD HOPE, Ga. — Qualifying continues Thursday for the special elections later this month in Good Hope.
The small Walton County city is without a permanent mayor and down one member of the City Council after resignations in January.
Jimmy Guthrie won a third term as mayor without opposition in 2020 but resigned Jan. 11, just days into the new term, due to health issues.
And Frank J. Palombo, who was elected to the Post 4 council seat in 2020, resigned due to taking a position out of town.
Dr. David Mullis, a councilman who has served as vice mayor, is serving as the interim mayor pending the results of the March 16 election.
Qualifying continues Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the George M. Peters Municipal Building. Prospective candidates must pay a qualifying fee of $15 for mayor and $9 for the council seat.
