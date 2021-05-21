Church Street Collapse

The porch of a home on East Church Street shows heavy damage Friday morning, May 21, 2021, in Monroe, Ga. A car crashed into the porch after a shooting incident.

 David Clemons | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — Police went door to door Friday afternoon, looking for evidence after a shooting that left one man injured and a house damaged.

The home, in the 700 block of East Church Street, was damaged by a car in a continuation of the incident.

Details were scarce Friday. Police were continuing to gather details.

Police Chief R.V. Watts said the victim was in surgery Friday morning.

Staff writer Denise Etheridge contributed to this report.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

