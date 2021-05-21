MONROE, Ga. — Police went door to door Friday afternoon, looking for evidence after a shooting that left one man injured and a house damaged.
The home, in the 700 block of East Church Street, was damaged by a car in a continuation of the incident.
Details were scarce Friday. Police were continuing to gather details.
Police Chief R.V. Watts said the victim was in surgery Friday morning.
