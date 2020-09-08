COVINGTON, Ga. — General Mills is expanding its Cinnamon Toast Crunch production operations in Covington, Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday.
The company will begin improved operations at an expanded facility next week.
“With Global Fortune 500 companies like General Mills continuing to choose Georgia for their expansion projects, our state’s business community, top-ranked workforce training programs and unmatched logistics network remain strong,” Kemp said in a statement.
“I thank General Mills for their continued commitment to creating opportunities for the hardworking Georgians in Covington and Newton County.”
General Mills opened its Covington plant in 1989 and opened a 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Social Circle in 2010.
