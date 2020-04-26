ATLANTA — State leaders will gather at the Capitol to pray over the battle against COVID-19.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston, along with faith leaders from across the state, will conduct a prayer service in the Capitol rotunda at 10 a.m. Monday.
The social distancing rules resulting from the pandemic mean the service won’t be open to the public, but the event will be streamed on the governor’s office Facebook page, and the officials are calling on “all Georgians and members of the faith community around the state” to take part by posting videos of their own prayers on social media.
“Our unprecedented battle with COVID-19 has proven the resolve of the people of Georgia to fight hard, come together and do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus,” Kemp said in a statement.
“While we cannot all be together right now, we can join with one another in prayer for our frontline health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, business owners, local leaders and fellow Georgians as we continue the important work of fighting COVID-19 and safely reopening our state.
“On Monday, I am calling on all Georgians to participate in our Day of Prayer by posting on social media and showing their support for their fellow citizens.”
Duncan said he hopes the event “will be a chance for us to focus on those who are hurting and seek wisdom for the long road ahead.”
Monday will be the first day restaurants may reopen in Georgia for in-house dining, although Kemp has issued numerous guidelines. Salons, barbershops, gyms and certain other businesses were given the green light to open on Friday.
More than 23,400 Georgians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of noon Sunday, according to the state Department of Public Health. There have been 912 deaths.