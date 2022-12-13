Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.