Toys for Tots was publicly supported this past weekend during a car show on Atlanta Highway.
The event collected both money and toy donations to support the cause. To enter a car into the show, guests purchased tickets to a raffle in which the funds were directly given to the charity.
“I am helping coordinate everything with the raffle, the entries for the toys and the donations. I work with Pierce Transportation,” said Katelynn Gray.
On behalf of her organization, she spoke on why lending support at this time of the year is important.
“Every kid deserves a present for Christmas. Nobody should go without because times are tough. It's not the kid’s fault,” she explained.
“Donate toys to people who are in need of them,” advised Gray. “Even though that’s not the meaning of Christmas, you can’t tell a little kid that.”
And, this message resonated with the crowd of vendors who were drawn to help work the event.
“I am selling custom t-shirts for my company: The Cheerful T-Shirt Company,” said Quin Heard, vendor.
“We came out to support Toys for Tots, and hopefully, be supported as well. We donated one of our products — a ‘Santa Squat’ t-shirt for the raffle. And then, we also donated a doll baby toy,” explained Heard.
Such spirits were reinforced by the turnout of the general public and car show gurus who made an appearance. Each one brought forth either money, a toy, or awareness of the cause at hand.
Groups of families and friends made their rounds along the rows of both classic and modern muscle cars that lined the parking lot behind Del Taco.
Eyeing a ‘57 Chevy Bel Air, Damon Miller struck up a conversation with some of the other participants of the event. “I’m a gearhead. I love cars,” said Miller.
“I didn’t get a chance to finish mine to bring it out here. I have a ‘92 Corvette convertible. I just have to fix the distributor and the water pump,” explained Miller.
“I’ve been coming to shows for probably about 30 years. The conversations are always awesome. You know, they’re informative, they let you know everything about the cars and about other events going on.”
Miller was not alone in this passion. Husband and wife Terry and Joan Conner also made plans to enjoy the show. Arriving at 9 am, before the festivities fully began, the two parked one of the pieces of their collection.
“We brought a red ‘66 Nova,” said Joan. “We bring this one the most because it's older,” she explained.
“We’ve had it for about five years, and I bought it in Augusta, Georgia,” her husband Terry continued.
“We come to a lot of shows in Loganville. We buy several cars to go to car shows, trade, and sell them. I’ve been doing this since the ‘70s. I just like meeting new people and seeing different cars,” explained Terry.
Which, thanks to people just like him, made the day a beaming success for Toys for Tots. By the end of the afternoon, dozens of toy boxes spilled from the shop they were being collected in front of. And that, of course, doesn’t even take into account how much was made off of the tickets from the hour-long raffle.
