Graduation rates for the local public school districts increased slightly in the past year and again beat the state average.
Numbers released this week showed the district achieved a 92.7% graduation rate for the Class of 2021 in the Walton County School District. That’s ahead of the state average of 83.7%.
In 2020, when students had in-person learning cut short due to the dawn of the pandemic in March, graduation rates were 91.8% in the district and a record 83.8% for the state.
Social Circle High School had a 95.7% graduation rate, with 110 of 115 students in the class completing their diplomas. That’s ahead of the 94.5% for the previous year.
Loganville High School recorded the highest graduation rate in the county district, at 93.2%. Walnut Grove reversed a one-year slide and was back up to 92.5% and Monroe Area was at 92.2%.
“Congratulations to the Class of 2021 on this impressive accomplishment,” county schools Superintendent Nathan Franklin said.
“This is the result of a districtwide initiative and reflects the hard work of our students, parents, teachers, support staff and leaders from pre-K through 12th grade. I am proud of our continued growth in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as we have worked as a team to remain open and offer our students safe in-person learning opportunities.”
The two local school districts were among 102 in the state to record graduation rates at or above 90%. Social Circle City Schools was one of just 37 districts with a graduation rate above 95%, and Social Circle High was one of just 98 schools at that level.
“Given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to see Georgia’s graduation rate holding steady,” state schools Superintendent Richard Woods said.
“Combined with the Class of 2021’s increases in ACT and SAT scores, this is an encouraging indicator about the work being done in public schools. Teachers and students have continued to succeed in the face of challenging circumstances.
“Of course, there is still work to do — we will continue our efforts to ensure every student sees the relevance of their high school education and receives a diploma that directly prepares them for their future.”
Stephanie Cannon, chairwoman of the Student Success Alliance board of directors, said the high graduation rates by local school are reason to celebrate.
“Each high school dropout costs our community more than half a million dollars in lost wages, taxes, consumer spending, public assistance and social services,” Cannon said.
“Keeping our graduation rates high by making sure every student is empowered to succeed has to be a team effort and a top priority for the whole community. Both our school districts should be commended for this important achievement.”
