MONROE, Ga. — Funeral services have been set for former Mayor Jimmy Guthrie of Good Hope.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at Harmony Baptist Church.
Guthrie died Tuesday morning after fighting cancer.
Guthrie served as the mayor of Good Hope from 2013-21. He previously served on the City Council and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
The mayors of Loganville, Monroe, Social Circle and Walnut Grove all ordered flags at city buildings in their towns to be lowered to half-staff in Guthrie’s memory.
