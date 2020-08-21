SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The first report on COVID-19 in the new school year shows no active cases in the Social Circle City Schools.
The district released numbers at noon Friday that showed no cases in the district with 1,822 students and 250 employees.
There were 32 people in cautionary quarantine, or 1.54% of the in-person students and staff.
In the Walton County School District, there were 26 cases out of a population of 13,779 students and 1,665 employees. That means 0.17% of the overall population was positive for COVID-19.
Some 296 people were in quarantine due to close exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or 1.9% of the district’s overall student and staff population.
In the first report of the new school year, Aug. 13, Walton County had six active cases. Students went back to class on Aug. 4.
In a letter to stakeholders, Social Circle Superintendent Robbie Hooker said a positive diagnosis results in a call from the district’s lead nurse to all people who meet the state Department of Public Health contact tracing guidelines.
Social Circle returned to class Aug. 10 and by about a 3-to-1 margin, students returned to in-person learning compared to the digital option.
