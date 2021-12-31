A sudden tornado damaged a school and restaurant and caused minor injuries on New Year’s Eve in Newton County.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City confirmed the tornado Friday night and said crews would be surveying the damage in the western part of the county Saturday

Marcello Banes, the chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners, urged people to avoid the area of Salem and Brown Bridge roads west of Covington.

Channel 2 reported damage to the Chick-fil-A at 12920 Brown Bridge Road. A car was flipped in the parking lot.

Storm damage also was reported at Veterans Memorial Middle School, also on Brown Bridge Road.

The Covington News said Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey of the Newton County School System reported no major structural damage to Veterans Memorial Middle School. She said crews would work to clear the debris in hopes of having a normal return to class at the end of the Christmas break Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a tornado warning at about 5:45 p.m. for parts of Morgan, Newton and Walton counties including Covington, Oxford and Social Circle.

The storm came through the Hazelbrand Road area and made its way toward Social Circle. There were no immediate reports of damage in the Social Circle area, but radar-indicated rotation and a spotter report of a funnel cloud led to a second warning for east central Walton County.