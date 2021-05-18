As this is the fourth graduation letter that I have written for the paper, please understand there is some repetition, but it’s only because there are only so many ways to say, “We love you!”, “We are proud of you!”, and, “Here is what we will be doing while you are away.”
As we are going on 15 months of a pandemic, it really does seem time is passing day to day at a brutally slow pace. The weeks and months, though, seem to have just flown brutally quickly. This kind of time passage is most easily understood by parents. For instance, Anna and ZK were in kindergarten and first grade last week, while … this week, they are 20 and 22 years old. Time flies when in love.
Yes, this is a congratulatory letter for you (our graduating seniors), but it’s also an explanation. We shall call this an explanation for the craziness of your parents. As you are walking across the stage, please understand that, since the day you were born, your parents have not been as scared, thrilled, and in love with you (all at the same time) as they are at this particular moment.
Yes, they are proud of you. (We are proud of you.)
Yes, they are reminiscing. (We are reminiscing.) Yes, they are excited about your future! (We are excited about your future!)
HOWEVER, we, as parents, understand we will not always be able to protect you from things that go “bump in the night.” So, if you see your folks with tears in their eyes at your graduation, please know those are tears of love, joy, excitement, and fear.
While beaming with pride, they (we) are retracing your lives, hoping the decisions that they made were the right ones to prepare you for a successful life. Please have patience. They (We) love you!
NOW, Let’s talk about you and your graduation and your future (with a nod to your past). The word that best describes this year’s graduating class is “adaptive.” Seriously, think about it, you have adapted your lives, your education, your athletic pursuits, social clubs, and your worship schedule to succeed during the largest health crisis of our lifetimes. I am quite sure many of you attended the occasional class in your pajamas … from home. I admire you! I admire your drive and determination to succeed when facing the unknown.
As you head out into your future, please make it more equitable, make it cleaner, make it safer, discover new technologies, find cures for disease, make beautiful art and music, build skyscrapers. Learn how to make our world a better place, THEN … come home. Help us do it here!
As you go out into this world, whether immediately into the workforce, serving our country, or moving into further academic endeavors, please know you have an entire town (families, friends, teachers, preachers, and even the mayor) who is praying for you. We are excited for your adventures, and we are even jealous that you get so many great opportunities and new experiences.
I was told by a previous city administrator several years ago, “You will not recognize this place in 20 years!” On one hand, that is true — Monroe is changing. We are building and renovating new parks and public areas, we (though sometimes it seems painfully slow) are working with the Department of Transportation to build new roads and make the current transportation routes safer and more efficient, and we are bringing new private investment to Monroe and Walton County.
While you are off protecting our freedoms, mastering math, science, or engineering, or just learning how to make this world a better place, we are missing you. We are longing to hear from you, we love you, and we are excited to watch how you change the world.
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
We are proud of you! Congratulations!
