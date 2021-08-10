LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Jeff Segars, whose Loganville teams won five state high school baseball championships, is stepping down to focus on his new role as athletic director.
Segars told his team of the decision Monday night, The Tribune has learned. A county school district official confirmed the decision Tuesday.
Assistant coach Bran Mills will take over as head coach while Segars stays on staff as an assistant.
The Walton County Board of Education approved Segars as the AD at Loganville in July after an administrative shakeup. Longtime principal Mike Robison moved to an assistant principal position at the central office. Superintendent Nathan Franklin tapped athletic director Brad Bolemon to succeed Robison.
Segars has been at Loganville for 24 years, all but two of them as head coach.
He has a 547-212 record including state championships in 2008, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The Red Devils have amassed 10 region titles.
