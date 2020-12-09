MONROE, Ga. — Kevin Little will be back in county government just after he leaves his longtime post as chairman of the Walton Board of Commissioners.
He’ll just be a bit up the road.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners accepted County Manager Mike Renshaw’s resignation Tuesday night after 4½ years on the job.
The Barrow News-Journal reported commissioners also agreed to a contract with Little to serve as the interim county manager after Renshaw leaves to take a similar position in Colorado.
“We’re fortunate to have Kevin based on his availability and his qualifications,” Barrow Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Pat Graham said Wednesday morning.
Little will begin his new post Jan. 1 and work with Renshaw for about a week.
Little has served as the chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners since January 2001. He decided not to seek a sixth term and leaves office at the end of the month.
He is a native of Walton County and a Republican. Before serving as the chairman, Little was the director of traffic services for the county government.
Graham said Little’s contract is “open-ended” and the county will be positing the position. Little will have a chance to apply for the job.
