Last week, county employees took shots in the arm to protect themselves and therefore the public they serve against COVID-19.
Walton County Emergency Management held a mass vaccination clinic for eligible Walton County employees Wednesday through Friday at Criswell Park & Walton Agriculture Education Center in Monroe.
EMA Director Carl Morrow worked with the Georgia Department of Health to open the vaccination site and administer the vaccine to county government employees and employees of municipalities located in Walton County.
By partnering with local first responders and local volunteers, Morrow offered vaccination appointments to anyone meeting the Georgia DPH criteria Wednesday through Friday this past week.
Morrow said the EMA worked with DPH to operate the mass vaccination site for county employees in the hope that the county could then offer the vaccine to all residents of Walton County.
“We were able to vaccinate all employees who wanted to vaccinate and look forward to opening the site to Walton County residents as early as Wednesday, March 31, 2021,” Morrow said in a statement.
“We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to any individuals who meet DPH guidelines. As we are administering the Moderna vaccine, recipients must be at least 18 years of age. The link for registration will be available on Walton County’s website.
“We look forward to serving the families of Walton County through this next stage of the pandemic.”
For more information on the Walton County vaccination site, visit www.waltoncountyga.gov.
