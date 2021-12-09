BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman died Thursday in a fire at a mobile home.
It happened in the 5500 block of Bold Springs Road. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the home in the Whitley Mobile Home Park, in unincorporated Dacula.
The victim was 74, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said. Coroner Joe Page pronounced her dead at the scene.
The victim’s name was not being released Thursday night.
League said the first crews to arrive found heavy fire conditions. The fire was under control by 5 p.m., but firefighters continued to put out hot spots inside the home.
A man who lived in the trailer was displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting him.
Walton County Fire Rescue, the state fire marshal’s office, the coroner’s office and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
