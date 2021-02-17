It's Beer time at George Walton Academy.
The school announced Wednesday afternoon it has hired Mount Paran Christian’s Logan Beer as its next head football coach.
"We are excited to welcome Logan Beer and his family to the GWA family," GWA Athletic Director Mark Whitley said. "He brings enthusiastic and experienced vision, youthful energy, and brand new challenges to our current staff and players.”
Beer comes from Mount Paran Christian where he has served as Assistant Athletic Director, Offensive Coordinator, quarterbacks and running backs coach. During his eight years at Mount Paran, the Eagles won the 2014 Class A Private State Championship and two Region Championships in 2014 and 2017. Prior to his time at Mount Paran, Beer was an assistant coach at Lambert High School.
A graduate of Shorter University, Beer played wide receiver and running back for the Hawks before finishing off his college career at Maranatha Baptist University where he received NAC all-Conference honors as a wide receiver and kick returner.
Beer replaces the recently departed Shane Davis. Davis resigned last month after being reportedly suspended by the school. The suspension led to an online petition with more than 1,000 signatures by players and parents asking GWA officials to reinstate the coach.
In two years as the Bulldogs head coach, Davis compiled a 15-8 record with two playoff appearances including a trip to the Elite 8 this past season. Davis was also named The Tribune’s 2020 All-County Coach of the Year.
Davis’ 2020 team ended the regular season with a top 10 ranking by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. George Walton’s only losses were to region foes Prince Avenue Christian, the eventual state champion, and Athens Academy. Both schools also ended the regular season in the top 10.
