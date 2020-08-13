MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe convenience store was robbed Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the Pure station at 452 N. Broad St. at about 7:10 a.m. Thursday. That’s just south of the U.S. 78 exit.
Detectives are reviewing video surveillance to try and identify the people who were involved and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information may contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576. The lead investigator is Sgt. Jeremy Youngs at 770-865-3507 or jyoungs@monroega.gov.
People with information may remain anonymous and a cash reward is offered for information leading to the identity and prosecution of the people involved in the crime.
