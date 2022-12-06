Some unfinished business in the 2022 General Election will be wrapped up today.
Polls are now open in Walton County and across Georgia in the runoff for a U.S. Senate seat. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is looking to be elected to a full six-year term. Warnock is hoping to hold off a strong challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a former Heisman Trophy winner for the University of Georgia.
Lori Wood with the Walton County Elections Office said 18,917 voters cast their ballots during the recent advance voting period. With just one race on the ballot, the early voting turnout was impressive, local officials said.
Polls have shown a close race between Warnock and Walker. A recent poll had Warnock leading by 3% but that total is within the margin of error.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. If you are in by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot.
