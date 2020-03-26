MONROE, Ga. — After a strange turn of events, Walton County is still free of COVID-19 cases despite the total number of cases in the state jumping up to 1,525 and 48 deaths.
Walton County showed its first case of COVID-19 in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon Tuesday status report. However, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday that case had been assigned to another county.
“The only explanation would be it was misidentified in the reporting system earlier and corrected upon review,” DPHspokeswoman Nancy Nydam said. “It’s happened a few times, especially with labs that are new to the reporting system."
The total number of cases in Georgia went up to 1,525 as of noon Thursday while the number of deaths moved to 48. 473 people remain hospitalized due to the virus.
Nydam said the count of cases doesn’t get reduced as people die or recover, meaning the number will continue to rise.
Out of 8,926 total tests, 1,646 were done at the GDPH lap with 251 testing positive. At commercial labs, 1,274 of the 7,280 tests have returned positive for COVID-19.
The state said 94% of cases involve patients 18 and older, but just 35% of the cases are in patients over 60.
Of the surrounding counties, Gwinnett has the most confirmed cases at 75 followed by Rockdale at 12, Newton with 10, Oconee with seven, Barrow at four and Morgan County with one.
Fulton County, the site of the first confirmed case in Georgia, still has the most confirmed cases at 211. Cobb County (115), Dekalb (129), Dougherty (156) and Bartow (86) all have over 80 confirmed cases.
There are still 166 with unknown information.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday issued an executive order requiring Georgians who are at risk of contracting the virus to stay home. He ordered bars and nightclubs closed and prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people.
While there isn’t a confirmed case of COVID-19 amongst Walton County residents, the county has been affected. An employee of the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas plant in Monroe was diagnosed last week. That worker reportedly lives in Gwinnett County.