Former University of Georgia coach Mark Richt will be inducted into the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Hall of Champions.
“Mark Richt has not only made contributions to the sports he loves, but also to the communities and teams to which he is committed,” FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson said.
“We are immensely grateful for his service to Jesus Christ through FCA, as we welcome him to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Hall of Champions Class of 2019.”
FCA planned to induct Richt last year, but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
Richt spent 15 years as the head coach at UGA, leading the Bulldogs to Southeastern Conference championships in 2002 and 2005. Georgia won six SEC Eastern Division championships and played in four bowl games that are now part of the New Year’s Six.
He coached at his alma mater, the University of Miami, from 2016-18, and now is an analyst on the ACC Network.
Also being inducted this year is Nelson Price, the pastor emeritus of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta. He was the chairman of the FCA national board of trustees from 1999-2005.
