This is a developing story.
A Walton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday, during an attempt to serve an out of state warrant to a home in the 200 block of Blackberry Cove Drive in Monroe.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the incident on the department’s website. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident, according to the WCSO. No deputies were injured.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said in an online statement. “Deputies have to make difficult, life changing decisions. They are never simple. Keep us in your thoughts.”
