MONROE, Ga. — Rep. Jody Hice is running to be Georgia’s top elections official.
And he has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Hice, 60, is a Republican from Greensboro. His bid to be secretary of state means giving up a safe seat in Congress after four terms and challenging incumbent Brad Raffensperger — a man who’s polling as the most popular Republican incumbent in state office, but who faced withering attacks for his refusal to overturn the close Georgia elections in 2020 that saw Democrat Joe Biden carry the state over Trump.
Hice issued this statement:
“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country. What Brad Raffensperger did was create cracks in the integrity of our elections, which I wholeheartedly believe individuals took advantage of in 2020. Though I am encouraged to see the General Assembly taking it upon themselves to address some of the glaring issues in our elections, Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will own the responsibilities of the office. If elected, I will instill confidence in our election process by upholding the Georgia Constitution, enforcing meaningful reform and aggressively pursuing those who commit voter fraud.
“Every Georgian, in fact every American, has the right to be outraged by the actions and, simultaneously, the inaction of our Secretary of State. Our state deserves a leader who steers clear of scandals and focuses on the incredibly important duties of the office. If elected, my top priority will be ensuring every Georgian’s legally cast ballot is counted in future elections. I am excited about our campaign and I know together we can renew integrity!”
The “Renew Integrity” campaign theme borrows from the “Let’s Renew America” tagline of Hice’s successful runs for Congress.
The pastor and conservative talk show host lived in Bold Springs and ran for Congress in 2010 when Walton County was in the 7th District. He made a runoff after longtime Rep. John Linder announced he would retire but fell short against Linder’s chief of staff, Rob Woodall, who went on to serve until January 2021.
But after redistricting put Walton in the Athens-based 10th District, Hice ran again in 2014 when Rep. Paul Broun gave up the seat to run for Senate. Hice emerged from the crowded GOP field, beat trucking executive Mike Collins in the runoff and cruised to victory.
The win made Hice the first Walton County resident to serve in Congress, though he later moved to Greensboro to be closer to the center of the district, which stretches from eastern Gwinnett County in the Atlanta suburbs to the outskirts of Augusta.
Hice was reelected without opposition in 2016 and won easily in 2018 and ’20. He does plan to serve out his term despite running for another office, a spokeswoman said.
On the national scene, Hice was a Georgia co-chairman as Sen. Ted Cruz ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016 but has become an outspoken supporter of Trump.
After meeting with Trump at the White House, Hice challenged the results of election results in Georgia during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress that was interrupted by a riot. Although then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., had said she would join Hice in challenging the Georgia results, she backed away when the official Electoral College count resumed.
Hice earlier in the day had declared on social media it would be a “1776 moment,” though he later deleted the posts and said that had nothing to do with revolution but instead was “calling people to stand up as legislators with the tools we have to stand up for freedom and fair elections.”
In an interview with The Tribune that week, Hice called the attack on the Capitol “a sad, horrible way for the Trump administration to end.”
Hice went on to blame the “continuation of a horrible decision by our secretary of state” to send absentee ballot requests to Georgia votes based off a list Hice said had numerous errors.
The congressman said that led to numerous errors in a general election Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million cast.
In a statement by the Save America Political Action Committee, Trump called Hice “a steadfast fighter for conservative Georgia values” and “a staunch ally of the America First agenda.”
Trump also took a swipe at Raffensperger, saying Hice would “stop the Fraud and get honesty into our Elections!”
But in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Raffensperger came out swinging, saying, “Few have done more to cynically undermine faith in our election system than Jody Hice. We saw in January what Georgia voters will do to candidates who use that rhetoric.
“His recklessness is matched by his fecklessness as a congressman. Georgia Republicans seeking a candidate who’s accomplished nothing on election reform or anything else, now have one.”
Former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle, whom Raffensperger beat in the 2018 GOP runoff, also announced his candidacy for secretary of state Monday.
“I am running for secretary of state to clean up the mess, secure the mail-in ballot and restore voter confidence,” Belle Isle said.
Former state Rep. Vernon Jones, who served in the General Assembly as a Democrat but spoke on Trump’s behalf at the 2020 Republican National Convention and later left the Democratic Party, also has been rumored to be considering a bid.
Broun, the former 10th District congressman, said he is backing Hice for secretary of state.
“Jody Hice has proven himself to be a conviction-driven conservative and a true champion of religious liberty,” Broun said in a statement Monday morning.
“Georgia could use that same kind of backbone in the secretary of state’s office.”
