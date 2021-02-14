A woman died in what police are calling a domestic-related homicide in a Gwinnett County neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
It happened near on Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court in unincorporated Dacula, about 5 miles from Bold Springs.
Officers from the Gwinnett police Bay Creek Precinct were dispatched to a call of a shooting shortly before 1:30 p.m. and arrived to find a woman in her early 20s who had been shot at least once.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Cpl. Michele Pihera said investigators think the woman was shot in the roadway. Officers found several shell casings on the opposite side of the road.
Police were unsure if the woman lived in the home where the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 770-513-5300, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or visit www.stopcrimeatl.com. Cite case No. 21-011934.
