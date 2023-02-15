Staying active is important to Mareda Devens.
Helping others who may be in need is also important to her. With that mind, Devens combined the two interests helped by a hobby of sewing.
Born in Paragould, Arkansas on July 4, 1935, it was hard for Devens’ parents to find work so the family moved to Michigan. In 1950, the family headed west to California.
Her mother taught her to sew on a treadle sewing machine.
After Devens married, she bought a Sears Kenmore sewing machine and began making dressed for her daughter. She recalls she continued doing that until her daughter no longer wanted handmade clothes anymore.
When her family moved to San Marcos, Calif., she started knitting wash clothes and baby quilts for young women who had babies.
Devens now resides at The Retreat in Loganville. This allows her the opportunity to be closer to her son. She said she discovered some of the young ladies working at The Retreat needed items for their babies so she started making quilts once again. She has already made more than a dozen.
“I found that some of the older residents had a couple of spots on their clothes so I started making bibs for them,” she said. “Some of the men wear them as well. I love having something important to do. I’m not an expert by any means but I like doing something for someone. I hope I can continue as long as the material doesn’t cost too much.”
Everyone at The Retreat is appreciative of Devens, who is always thinking of others.
