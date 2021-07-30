MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County jail won’t be built on East Church Street.
“After further consideration, I have made the decision to move the public safety complex away from Church Street,” David Thompson, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said in a statement Friday night.
The county government’s news release said the decision came after Thompson met with Monroe Mayor John Howard and the two decided to look at alternative locations.
The Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 on July 6 to enter into a purchase and donation agreement to buy about 21 acres in the 1100 block of East Church Street, connecting with the Walton County Government Building.
A jail on that site would have allowed the Sheriff’s Office to transport inmates easily to court, but news of the proposed purchase spread quickly, and sparked outrage.
The jail would have been built in a largely residential district just down the street from Carver Middle School and multiple churches, plus multiple new housing developments.
The Monroe City Council had a special called meeting Tuesday and passed a resolution opposing the jail site. More than 100 people were in attendance and none indicated support for the East Church Street location.
Thompson said he remains undeterred in finding the best spot for a new jail, which has been discussed for years.
“My goal has always been to locate the public safety complex near the courthouse for the safety of the deputies who transport prisoners and to reduce travel for county judicial employees,” he said.
