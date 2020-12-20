It … hasn’t been a good year.
Even that is an understatement to describe the Year of Our Lord 2020, a massive disaster in nearly every way, the foul gift that kept on giving increasingly awful things.
From COVID-19 to a cratering economy to a Congress that couldn’t grant relief to people in the midst of their partisan bickering to the election from Hell and so, so much more, there is little good to say about the past year.
Lockdown and pandemic restrictions took away many of our best coping mechanisms. The movie theaters were closed. Restaurants were closed, then drive-thru only and many still aren’t at full speed. Holidays were restricted, as parades were canceled or trick-or-treating discouraged.
Sure, sometimes we did all those things anyway, but it just wasn’t the same.
But there is one thing I will not let 2020 take from us, no matter what we must do in the face of our ongoing crisis: Christmas.
That is not to say the pandemic hasn’t affected us. Monroe had to hold a “stand-in-place” parade, which cut back greatly on the spectacle of the city’s biggest annual event. Travel advisories and quarantine concerns have seen my brother and his family decide not to travel down to Monroe from their Pennsylvania home.
But, in the spirit of all our favorite Christmas specials, Christmas must go on. Like the Whos in Whoville when they woke up to find their entire Christmas preparations Grinch-napped, we must still head out and clasp hands (metaphorically, of course, as that is not social distancing-friendly) and sing, nonetheless.
Seriously, though, Christmas does not depend on being able to attend a candlelight service despite pandemic seating restrictions, or visiting a mall Santa Claus for pictures or, as much as we’ll miss it, having favorite relatives visit from out of state.
Christmas, as it did with the reformed Ebenezer Scrooge, must live in our hearts as we try to keep it all the year.
Late presents, missed connections, unexpected cancelations, all of these will put a damper on the season only if we let it.
No matter what occurs this Christmas, it doesn’t change what the season is about: the arrival of the Savior, born in a stable to a young, frightened virgin and her carpenter husband while angels caroled in celebration. It is about peace on earth and good will to men.
COVID can’t take that away from us. 2020 can’t change that. Christmas is here and the joy of the season is upon us.
Merry Christmas. May God bless us, everyone.
