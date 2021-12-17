It didn’t take long for the caring people who run Faith In Serving Humanity to reach out to those devastated by the tornadoes in Kentucky.
FISH has initiated its Mayfield, KY Home Sweet Home Project. The goal, according to executive director Cindy Little, is to purchase at least two RVs that sleep eight, furnish them and send them to Mayfield, Kentucky. The deadline for financial and supply donations is the first week of January 2022.
“The monetary donations will be used to purchase used RVs to send for housing which is the biggest need,” Little said. “Our goal is $40,000 and we currently have $10,000. We will purchase as many as possible and stock them with donations to help the families set up a home.”
Supply donations can be taken to the FISH Thrift Store at 424 E. Spring St., where a 20-foot storage trailer will be set up with an attendant in the parking lot next to the store’s entrance. The donation trailer will be available to receive donations on Monday. Drop off times are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers are needed to man the trailer.
Little said donations of work clothing is needed, such as sweatshirts and jackets, so Mayfield residents can be comfortable and warm as they start the long cleanup process.
“The items to setup a camper home is needed,” she said. “We don’t need bottled water [as] that is too much weight on the RVs and plenty of these items are coming in. Items like feminine products are a need. Our goal is to establish homes for folks. We are buying the largest campers that sleep the most folks comfortably.”
Little recommends furnishing the campers with linens, pillows, basic groceries, toiletries, over-the-counter medicines, first aid kits, cleaning supplies, buckets, work gloves and trash bags.
Little said FISH is negotiating with Maxie Price RV of Loganville and would like to buy from an RV dealer in Mayfield as well who lost his home.
“This will allow us to get some housing to a couple of families quickly,” she said. “Shelters are few and full. Motels are full.”
Little said housing is an immediate need as rental homes also appear to be scarce there.
“We are looking to see what price we can get and how much we can collect,” she said. Individuals that donate campers that are in good shape can receive a tax deduction, according to Little.
Little said the faith-based nonprofit intends to deliver campers in early January.
“We are working with Maxie Price to have drivers drive them up,” she said. “We are relying on [Rosebower Baptist Church of Paducah, Kentucky] Pastor Justin Mason and his leadership to help with the camper placements.”
Donations can be mailed to Mayfield, KY Home Sweet Home Project, P.O. Box 1838, Monroe, GA 30655.
Or make a donation online by clicking https:
//www.fishofwalton.
org/disaster-relief-
donations.
Kim Embry with FISH said a full list of items the nonprofit is requesting for the campers is posted to https://www.fishof
relief.
