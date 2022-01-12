LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A local man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced 42-year-old Shane Samuel Stark has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and six counts of aggravated assault in the death of 73-year-old Makhyal Stark Pohlel.
Walton County sheriff’s deputies were called to perform a welfare check Tuesday night at a home in the 4800 block of state Route 20 south of Loganville, after an initial call for medical help was canceled.
Deputies made contact with Stark and Pohlel and found no need for emergency assistance. However, in the early morning hours Wednesday, Stark reportedly called 911 and said he had killed his mother.
Sheriff’s deputies returned to the home and engaged in a standoff with Stark, during which time he allegedly fired several shots at law enforcement.
Stark eventually surrendered and after deputies entered the home, found Pohlel dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
An autopsy at the GBI medical examiner’s office is pending.
The GBI said its investigation is ongoing and anyone with information may call 800-597-TIPS (8477) or submit them online through the bureau’s website or the See Something, Send Something app.
