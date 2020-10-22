MONROE, Ga. — A man sustained serious injuries after being shot Thursday at a Monroe home.
Police continued to search for the suspect late Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 2:45 p.m., police received a call about a gunshot wound on a male victim on Tanglewood Drive.
Officer Shannon Haynes said the man was taken to a hospital, then flown to another facility for treatment.
“We’re not releasing the name of the hospital, of course, due to the nature of the incident,” Haynes said. “His status is unknown at this time.”
Police responded en masse to the Tanglewood neighborhood off North Broad Street.
