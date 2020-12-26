MONROE, Ga. — The City Council accepted a huge land gift this week, property officials hope to make a park along the Alcovy River.
By a 6-1 vote in a special meeting Monday, the council accepted the 123.7-acre property on Highway 138 from MFT Land Investments, an affiliate of Loganville-based Reliant Homes.
“We have a very generous donation,” City Administrator Logan Propes said in introducing the matter at the meeting, which was conducted by teleconference due to social distancing rules.
Reliant officials met with city leaders about a potential rezoning, and Mayor John Howard and Propes described the Young Gamechangers idea of the city making better use of its position along the river, and pitched the idea of kayaking down the river as one way to showcase the Alcovy.
That week, Reliant owner Darrell McWaters borrowed kayaks for a three-hour trip, launching from the land that later made its way to Monday’s agenda.
“This generous contribution to the city of Monroe would allow for kayaking entry and exit points, mountain biking trails, equestrian trails, walking paths, playgrounds, a frisbee golf course or many other things for the enjoyment of locals and visiting outdoor enthusiasts,” Reliant Homes said in a statement Monday.
“It will take a lot of time and eventual money to build it to full fruition, but this is kind of a one-in-a-generation give to the city of Monroe,” Propes said.
Howard called it “very exciting.”
But Vice Mayor Larry Bradley cast a vote against accepting the donation, citing the city’s vote to rezone the property.
“Within hours following the council vote, the owner offered the property to the city as a gift with no strings attached,” Bradley said. “Unfortunately, with this in mind, the actions taken by the city could possibly be viewed as actions taken to artifically increase the property value in exchange for a valuable gift.”
