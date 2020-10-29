MONROE, Ga. — Thousands of people in Walton County are starting their day without power as Tropical Storm Zeta has brought high winds to the area.
Schools in the Walton County and Social Circle districts will be closed Thursday.
Walton Electric Membership Corp. reported 6,273 outages around the county at about 6:10 a.m. Thursday. Overall, Walton EMC had about 30,000 outages across the 10 counties in its service area.
The city of Monroe also reported outages, particularly in the eastern side of town, and warned it may be difficult to repair some of them until winds subside.
North winds of 30 mph with gusts to 47 mph were reported at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport in Monroe at 5:50 a.m.
Walton County Fire Rescue has received several calls about trees and power lines down since about 4:45 a.m.
At 5 a.m., the center of Zeta was near Piedmont, Alabama, and about 65 miles west-northwest of Atlanta, and the storm was moving northeast at 39 mph. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles from the center of Zeta.
A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch remain in effect for Walton County.
