MONROE, Ga. — Local state troopers responded to a fatal crash Sunday as 20 people have died across Georgia roads in the long Christmas weekend.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported 20 deaths as of midnight Sunday, including one in a crash worked by troopers from Post 46 in Monroe. That post covers Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.
Details of the crash were not immediately known.
Also working crashes were troopers from Post 1 (Griffin), Post 4 (Villa Rica), Post 11 (Hinesville), Post 21 (Sylvania), Post 23 (Brunswick), Post 36 (Douglas), Post 45 (Statesboro), plus Atlanta police, Clayton County police, DeKalb County police, Fayette County police, Gwinnett County police, Warner Robins police and the Cobb County STEP Team.
