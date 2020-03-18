MONROE, Ga. — Nearly 200 people in Georgia have tested for the COVID-19 virus, the state said Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said it has confirmed 197 cases as of noon Wednesday.
Walton County officially still has no confirmed cases. However, an employee at Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc. tested positive for the virus. Hitachi informed employees Monday night.
Craig Fisher, a senior vice president for the company, said the employee had called off sick from work since March 11 and notified Hitachi on Monday of the positive test for COVID-19.
“This employee seems to be coping well and is at home resting and recovering,” Fisher said.
He said the worker helped to identify co-workers with whom he or she might have come in contact.
“None of these employees reported any symptoms, but following our internal guidelines, we have placed them all on quarantine at home and advised them to immediately contact their personal physician for possible treatment and testing,” Fisher said. “Our plant nurse will monitor their progress closely.”
Fisher said the company has been cooperating with the DPH and has reached out to the Walton County Emergency Management Agency.
“We will continue to take every precaution necessary to safeguard the well-being of our employees,” he said.
Hitachi employs 900 people at its plant at the corner of U.S. 78 and Unisia Drive in the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park.
Fulton County still has the most reported cases with 49 followed by Cobb County with 28 and Bartow with 19.
The state says of the 197 cases identified, 82% of patients are 18 and up, and 39% are 60 and older.
Only one person in the state has died, a 67-year-old man with underlying health problems.