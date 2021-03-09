The nerves were clearly evident before the game. The bouncing leg. The fidgeting. Brandon Moss had stepped foot on a baseball diamond plenty of times as a professional for teams like the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, but Friday night was different. For the first time in his career, Moss was taking the field as a varsity baseball head coach.
Moss, a standout at Loganville High School, returned to his hometown Friday night leading the Gatewood Gators for their first game of the season against Loganville Christian Academy. When the game finally got going, Moss settled into his role as head coach and led the Gators to a resounding 15-3 win over the Lions.
“I was just so nervous because I hadn’t seen the guys play much,” Moss said. “We had just gotten our basketball guys back on Monday and had practice. Tuesday it rained then Wednesday it rained, so we didn’t hit the field again until Thursday. My assistant coach and I got out there and let them his live batting practice against us and we were pretty happy about that. But I had no idea what to expect.”
Gatewood, a small private school in Eatonton, hired Moss as its head coach back in August in hopes of establishing a solid program for future players like Moss’ two boys, Jayden and Brody.
Moss’ team went down early in the contest when LCA put up two runs in the second inning to take a one-run lead. Gatewood answered with a run in the third and another in the fourth, but it was in the fifth inning when the Gators chomped down and pumped out a five-run inning to take an 8-2 lead. Gatewood added another run in the sixth followed by a big six-run inning in the top of the seventh.
Gatewood did most of its damage off nine hits and aggressive baserunning along with capitalizing on five LCA errors. It allowed the rookie head coach to breathe a sigh of relief.
“They came out and looked like they had been at practice for all five weeks,” Moss said of his team. “They played really well.”
As a player, Moss helped lay the foundation for the dominant program Loganville High School is today. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of high school and spent 11 years in the big leagues. His return to Loganville Friday brought out friends and family alike to see the former hometown hero make his coaching debut.
“It was awesome,” Moss said. “Just seeing everyone come out and stay after the game to hang out, I thought that was really kind.”
However, Moss won’t get to relish in the victory too long. His team had to turn around and was scheduled to play Briarwood on Tuesday. But it’s Friday’s matchup against Edmund Burke Academy that Moss is looking forward to. Edmund Burke is led by Moss’ former Cardinals teammate Jonathan Broxton.
“It’s going to be extremely competitive,” Moss said with a laugh. “He and I are friends. When we played together in St. Louis we’d play golf together all the time and it was always a no-holds-barred kind of thing. It’ll be a lot of fun.”
