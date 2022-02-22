WASHINGTON — Walnut Grove High School teacher Polly Holder has been selected for the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Short-Term Program.
Holder is one of 14 U.S. citizens who will travel to one of six countries this year on the Fulbright DAST Program, which is awarded by the State Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
She teaches Spanish at Walnut Grove and was the Walton County School District Teacher of the Year for 2012-13.
The Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Short-Term Program sends expert U.S. K-12 educators to participating countries to support projects in schools, teacher training colleges, government ministries, or educational nongovernmental organizations, as identified by U.S. embassies and Fulbright Commissions.
As a Fulbrighter, Holder will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the U.S. and Mexico. Fulbrighters expand their professional networks, often continuing collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between schools and institutions.
Upon returning to their classrooms and schools in the U.S., they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.
As Fulbright alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed professionals, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 61 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 40 who have served as a head of state or government.
Holder has a degree in Spanish from Berry College, a master’s from the University of Georgia and a doctorate from Georgia Southern University. After teaching in the Clarke County schools, Holder joined the Walnut Grove faculty in the 2010-11 school year.
After winning Teacher of the Year in the Walton County School District, she was a finalist for the honor of being the state’s top educator in 2013.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.
The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation by Congress to the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations in foreign countries and in the U.S. also provide direct and indirect support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.