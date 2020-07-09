BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — The residents of a North Cross Lane Road home were out of town on vacation when it caught fire overnight.
Walton County Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.
“The 911 call originated from a neighbor who heard popping noises and then saw the fire,” Assistant Chief Craig League said.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the home to be about 75% involved in fire. Crews extinguished the fire, but not before the home was a total loss.
League said no one was home, as the residents were out of town on vacation.
Investigators were expected to be back out on the scene later Thursday morning to try and determine a cause. League noted there was lightning in the area Wednesday night.
