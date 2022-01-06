MONROE, Ga. — Three people were displaced by a home fire Thursday in eastern Walton County.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Monroe Fire Department responded at 6:25 p.m. to the blaze in the 2300 block of Wall Road. That’s just east of the city of Monroe.
Assistant Chief Craig League of the county department said the house was heavily involved by fire upon first responders’ arrival.
“All of the occupants were able to get out of the house,” he said.
One Monroe firefighter sustained minor burns. Chief Andrew Dykes of the Monroe Fire Department said paramedics treated the firefighter at the scene.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross has been called to help the family of one adult and two children.
League said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it’s thought to be an accident.
The house was heavily damaged, League said, but it wasn’t a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.