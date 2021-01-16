For months, COVID-19 has swept across the nation, requiring people to wear masks everywhere they go, social distance themselves from nearly everyone and take numerous other precautions to try and avoid infection with the potentially deadly virus.
For nearly as long, authorities have promised an end to the most extreme safety measures as soon as a vaccine was available to immunize the population against the novel coronavirus.
Well, thanks to a government push behind drug researcher-manufacturers, there is a vaccine at last.
Now they just have to get it to everyone.
Despite the rising infection numbers in recent weeks, the vaccination numbers remain woefully behind as individual states work to set up distribution networks for the vaccine with varying degrees of success.
Georgia is one of those states and the numbers are less than ideal.
The state has received nearly a million doses of the vaccine, split between the two options produced by Pfizer and Moderna, yet has only administered 329,506 vaccines through the end of Thursday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Northeast Health District, which includes Walton County, has administered more than 4,000 vaccinations.
The Georgia Senate Republican Caucus issued a statement on the vaccinations on Thursday to emphasize the importance of increasing those numbers and making a push to get everyone vaccinated when possible.
“Georgia received its first vaccine doses seven weeks ago and has distributed the immunizations to hospitals, independent medical professionals and various medical clinics,” the statement read. “Our caucus is dedicated to ensuring the Department of Public Health has all resources needed to efficiently deploy the vaccine across the state.”
To efficiently administer the vaccine, the state has instituted a three-part rollout program to get the vaccine to groups most in need of a vaccination. Currently the state is in Phase 1A+, which prioritizes administering doses to frontline health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 and older and their caretakers and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, dispatchers and 911 operators.
The state currently receives 120,000 vaccines doses a week to administer to all in those categories.
The state vaccination plan has two more phases as vaccination production continues. Phase 1B would include all essential workers in non-health care fields, while Phase 1C would include all persons between the ages of 16 and 64 who have preexisting medical conditions that increase the risk for a severe case of COVID-19.
To obtain the vaccine, the Northeast Health District has set up a web portal for people to sign a pre-registration form to sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccine. The sign-up page can be found at publichealthathens.com.
The same webpage also has links to general information on the vaccine and specifics on the two types of vaccine. The primary difference is about how long patients must wait for the second vaccination — Pfizer’s series is administered three weeks apart while Moderna’s is administered after 28 days.
Sarah Peck, public relations director for the Northeast Health District, said the Walton County Health Department would begin offering COVID-19 vaccines this coming week by appointment, providing around 400 weekly appointments to eligible county residents.
“In addition to the Walton Health County Department, several local clinics and pharmacies have received vaccine, and other types of organizations are able to enroll as vaccine administration locations,” Peck said. “All sites, whether public or private, must follow the same priority group process as a condition of the vaccine distribution system. These sites may be vaccinating their own staff, their clients, or members of the public who are eligible.”
Eventually, vaccinations will open up to others, though the state has announced no timeframe on that front.
When it does happen, however, local officials hope people take advantage of it.
At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Walton County Board of Education, District 4 member Coleman Landers said the virus remains a serious concern in the area.
“This thing is really running rampant through Walton County,” Landers said. “I worry about what could happen if too many people refuse to take the vaccine. I hope we can do all we can as a school system to encourage people to take the vaccine and protect themselves and others.”
Peck said more vaccines are coming as distribution and administration improves over time.
“As vaccine supply increases, we expect more providers to be available in Walton County and the surrounding areas,” Peck said. “Right now, vaccine supply is the limiting factor. When vaccine availability improves, the network of administration sites will be large and have tremendous capacity. We ask for the public’s patience until that time and for a continued commitment to social distancing and mask-wearing to protect our community in the meantime.”
