A longtime member of the Monroe Police Department died Monday after a battle with kidney disease.
Flags in the city were dipped in respect for the late Capt. Mike Matthews. He spent a quarter-century with the department.
Matthews was 54.
“If you knew Mike, you saw the finest example of a gentleman,” Mayor John Howard said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Matthews was the first school resource officer at Monroe Area High School and a supporter of Purple Hurricane sports.
Matthews had been sick and in need of a kidney transplant. The department organized a golf tournament last month to help raise money.
Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced. Look for updates online at WaltonTribune.com.
In a Facebook post early Tuesday, retired Public Safety Director Keith Glass wrote that Monroe “lost a Champion and called Matthews “my friend and my brother.”
Matthews earned a plaque in 2016 for his work to lead the department through its state reaccreditation efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.