SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Fair returns this week with new vendors and more.
The event wil take place Thursday through Monday at 506 Fairplay Drive.
The event is from 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Tickets are on sale now. Presale prices are one wristband for $20 and four for $65. After 5 p.m. Thursday, prices are one for $25 and four for $75. Visit innovativeticketing.com.
The event includes carnival rides, fair food and a vendor market.
Sponsors are JK Design and Liberty Stables. A portion of the proceeds will go toward senior scholarships, the Walton County Recreation Department booster club, the Social Circle High School soccer team and swim club, Social Circle Titans baseball and the Newton Naturals.
