ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Technical College will open late on Thursday due to concerns about bad weather.
Athens-Clarke County is under a tropical storm warning, as is Monroe, where the college operates is Walton County Campus. Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon and its remnants are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to northeast Georgia on Thursday morning.
As a result, the college will delay its opening until 10 a.m., according to Cindy D. Simmons of ATC President Andrea Daniel’s office.
