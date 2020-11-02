Harry Phillip Green, 74, of Loganville, went to his eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
He is survived by his longtime partner, Karola Kenney, and her daughter, Kathy Walker; sister-in-law, Patricia Green; nephew, Gregory Green; nieces, Angela Green (Greg) Yarman and Danielle (Phillip) Hobbs; and great-nephews Christopher and Daniel Yarman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Howard Green Jr.
Born June 17, 1946, to Howard Green Sr. and Stella Hudson Green, Phil was raised on the family farm in the Youth community and graduated from Loganville High School in 1965. He enlisted in the Georgia National Guard and served with the 178th Military Police Company in Monroe.
Phil trained to become a Master Electrician and had a successful career doing residential and commercial electrical work, eventually as owner of Green Electric. He continued to care for his mother and raise crops and cattle on the farm for many years.
He served two terms as a member of the Walton County Board of Commissioners from 1994-1996 and from 2001-2004. He was a faithful deacon at Corinth Christian Church, where he was a lifelong member and his great-grandfather was among the founders.
Phil served his community as a volunteer firefighter and was a member of the American Legion Post 233 and the Fergus Masonic Lodge 135. He will be fondly remembered for his quick smile and sense of humor. He was a good man and a friend to all who knew him.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.
The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Corinth Christian Church with interment following in the church cemetery.
