MONROE, Ga. — Three people were able to escape a home that burned Sunday afternoon in Monroe.
The Monroe Fire Department with assistance of Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a home in the 300 block of Turner Street shortly after 4 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy fire visible at the front of the home.
The fire was put out without incident, Andrew Dykes of the Monroe Fire Department said.
Three adults who lived there were able to escape safely. They received assistance from the American Red Cross.
