MONROE, Ga. — Publix confirmed its second Walton County store will open at 7 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Monroe Pavilion.
Company officials said the 48,300-square-foot store will bring 160 new jobs to the area. The store will feature traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with a full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments.
“This new location will offer contactless pay options like curbside pickup, grocery delivery powered by Instacart and a pharmacy drive-thru for customer convenience,” Brenda Reid, the community relations manager for the company’s Atlanta Division, said.
“The new store will also offer free Wi-Fi and indoor café seating on the mezzanine overlooking the store.”
Publix is an anchor store of the Monroe Pavilion, which is located just north of U.S. 78 between Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and North Broad Street.
The Florida-based grocer also operates a store in the Loganville Town Centre at 4325 Atlanta Highway.
Other stores announced for the shopping center include Five Below, Marshalls and Ross Dress For Less.
Planet Fitness has begun to sell memberships for its new gym, which is set to open Feb. 18.
Huey Magoos Chicken Tenders also has announced a Monroe Pavilion location, to join its restaurant at 4630 Atlanta Highway, Loganville.
Hibbett Sports, which already has a store on West Spring Street, is opening in the new shopping center as well. Rack Room Shoes, Petsense and The Joint Chiropractic are also announced tenants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.