A middle Georgia woman was charged with vehicular homicide in the deaths of six passengers in a fiery crash on a Gwinnett interstate.
Monica Elizabeth Manire, 32, of Byron, was driving a van that overturned at the interchange of I-85 and I-985 near Suwanee on Saturday. Six people died at the scene.
They were identified as Alishia Carroll, 34, of Columbus; Kristie Whitfield, 44, of Mount Airy; Ashleigh Paris, 26, of Kennesaw; Tina Rice, 53, of Atlanta; Normisha Monroe, 38, of Norcross; and Rose Patrick, 34, of Ellabell.
Members of the Gwinnett County police Accident Investigation Unit arrested Manire on Wednesday, charging her with six counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and four counts of serious injury by vehicle.
Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said investigators think Manire made a reckless change of lanes from I-85 to I-985, causing the van to flip onto its side.
One of the passengers hurt in the crash was identified as a 37-year-old woman from Loganville. Her condition was not available.
