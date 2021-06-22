Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday the state’s long-running public health emergency will end July 1.
Kemp declared the state of emergency, the first in Georgia history for public health, in March 2020 as the first COVID-19 cases were diagnosed locally. But in the latest renewal of the executive orders, Kemp said he’s going to allow the state of emergency to end.
“With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1, at 12 a.m.,” Kemp said.
“I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods.”
Georgia went under a public health emergency for the first time in its history on March 14, 2020. By noon that day, there were 60 cases diagnosed in the state.
He renewed the order for the 15th time on May 28, 2021.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia has seen more than 901,000 confirmed cases with 18,407 deaths.
But a large-scale vaccination effort has pumped the brakes on the spread of COVID-19. In the past day, only four deaths have been reported statewide with just 73 hospitalizations.
In Walton County, only 26 cases have been reported in the last two weeks, but there have been 10,729 cases overall.
Walton County has had 241 deaths. The first was reported April 5, 2020.
Nearly 31,000 Walton County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 27,880 are fully vaccinated.
“Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong and people are getting back to normal,” Kemp said. “We have emerged resilient and I thank all Georgians for doing their part.
“Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work and raise a family.”
The governor is expected to issue a state of emergency executive order next week to “continue aiding the state and Georgia job creators as they fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release from Kemp’s office said.
In other news, Kemp announced Caylee Noggle, his deputy chief of staff for operations, would begin serving as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health on July 1.
Noggle will succeed Commissioner Frank Berry, who is retiring after 26 years in state government.
